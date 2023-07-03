Arsenal now decide they won’t pay £45m for ‘incredible’ player this summer

Journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested that Arsenal are reluctant to pay £45 million for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer.

Mikel Arteta looks set to land a couple of huge signings this week as Arsenal close in on deals for West Ham skipper Declan Rice and Ajax defender Jurrien Timber.

The Gunners have already moved to snap up Kai Havertz from Chelsea, with the German expected to play in a deeper role at Arsenal.

Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are both facing uncertain futures at the club, with Arsenal expected to re-shape their midfield this summer.

Romeo Lavia is one name that has been heavily linked with a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano suggested yesterday that Arsenal could move for Lavia should Xhaka and Partey end up leaving the club.

But it seems the Gunners are reluctant to meet Southampton’s demands to sign the player.

Arsenal reluctant to pay £45m for Lavia

Taylor shared what he knows about Arsenal’s interest in Lavia, while he also suggested that Chelsea and Liverpool could make their move for the midfielder.

“As for Lavia, from what I understand Arsenal are reluctant to meet the £45million valuation set by Southampton,” the Daily Express journalist said.

“And at the same time, the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea and there has been talk of United but I don’t know much on United’s interest.

“But I definitely know that Chelsea and Liverpool are interested and what they’ve told the player representatives is that if the asking price is lower that they would be potentially ready to sort of formalise their interest.”

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Lavia has been labelled an ‘incredible’ talent after an impressive debut season in the Premier League with Southampton.

The Belgian midfielder completed a switch to the south coast from Manchester City last summer and is already attracting interest from a host of top clubs.

Nevertheless, Arsenal will most likely be focused on outgoings should they complete deals for Timber and Rice this week.

It would be a surprise to see them move for Lavia before deciding on the futures of Partey and Xhaka. But Lavia would be an excellent addition to Arteta’s side and at 19, he looks set to have a bright future ahead of him.