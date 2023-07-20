Arsenal are reportedly closing in on signing Brazilian midfielder Bitello, with sporting director Edu Gaspar in direct contact with Gremio over a deal.

That’s according to Brazilian outlet UOL, which has shared an update on Arsenal’s interest in Bitello.

The Gunners have enjoyed a brilliant start to the summer window as they’ve already moved to bring in Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice.

Mikel Arteta will be keen to strengthen his squad after missing out on the Premier League title due to a lack of depth last time out.

And after Granit Xhaka completed a switch to Germany earlier this month, Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Bitello.

Photo by Richard Ducker/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Indeed, journalist Paul Brown claims the 23-year-old is a player that Edu knows well and labelled him the ‘favourite’ midfield target for the Gunners.

Now, reports from Brazil claim the Arsenal transfer guru is already in contact with Gremio over a possible move.

Arsenal closing in on Bitello

UOL reports that Edu is in direct contact with Gremio as he bids to close a deal for Bitello.

It’s noted that a journalist from London has confirmed that Arsenal are indeed interested in the midfielder.

The outlet describes Bitello as a ‘great player’ in terms of his technical ability and that he would be able to play in any European country.

Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Bitello is yet to be capped for Brazil but has excelled for Gremio over the past couple of seasons.

The talented midfielder registered seven goals and three assists in Brazil’s second tier last season, helping Gremio earn promotion to Serie A.

Edu has shown he has a keen eye for unearthing relatively unknown talents and it’s fair to say that Bitello would fall into that category.

Of course, Arsenal have been linked with the likes of Romeo Lavia, with Thomas Partey heavily linked with a move away from North London.

But Bitello would certainly be a more affordable option for the Gunners and that could be crucial due to their spending during the early stages of the transfer window.