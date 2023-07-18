Journalist Paul Brown has claimed that Arsenal could move for Brazilian midfielder Bitello after snapping up Declan Rice over the weekend.

Brown has been speaking to GiveMeSport about Arsenal’s interest in Bitello and claimed that Edu Gaspar knows the player well.

The Gunners have enjoyed a busy start to the summer window as they have already moved to bring in Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Rice.

Arsenal have spent heavily so far and it remains unclear whether they will move for further additions.

But after the departure of Granit Xhaka and with Thomas Partey being heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium, they could target another midfielder.

They have been linked with a surprise move for Gremio’s Bitello, with Brazilian outlet Correio do Povo claiming just last week that Arsenal are about to bid for the 23-year-old.

And Brown claims that the midfielder is definitely on Edu’s radar this summer.

Photo by Richard Ducker/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Arsenal could move for Bitello

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Brown shared what he knows about Arsenal’s interest in signing Bitello this summer.

“Arsenal are trying to sign another midfielder,” the journalist said. “At the moment, the favourite is Bitello from Brazil.

“Edu knows him very well and has watched him a few times already. I think he’s 23 years old and is expected to have a very bright future and wouldn’t cost the earth.

“I don’t believe Arsenal have actually made a firm bid to sign him yet, but I think that’s the next player that they might be trying to target.”

Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Bitello is a bit of an unknown talent at this moment in time and is yet to be capped for Brazil.

The midfielder earned promotion to the Brazilian Serie A with Gremio last season, scoring seven times and registering three assists in Brazil’s second tier.

He’s proven to be a versatile option for Gremio, having played in multiple roles in midfield as well as off the right-hand side.

It would come as a surprise to see Arsenal move for Bitello given he is unproven at the very top level. But Edu has shown he has a keen eye for talent, particularly when it comes to signing up-and-coming Brazilian stars.