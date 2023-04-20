Arsenal now being kept informed after Bayern star says he's unhappy











Arsenal have been alerted to the availability of Noussair Mazraoui after he vented his frustration over his lack of game-time at Bayern Munich.

That is according to a report from 90min, who report that a host of Premier League sides will be kept informed of developments concerning the Moroccan ahead of the summer.

Photo by Youssef Loulidi/Fantasista/Getty Images

Noussair Mazraoui only joined Bayern last summer after a successful spell at Ajax. But he has struggled with the Bavarian giants, only making 10 starts this season.

Arsenal being kept informed about Mazraoui

As reported by 90min, he expressed his dissatisfaction over how little he has played this season. And it seems that his representatives are working on potential exit routes for the full-back this summer.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

According to 90min, Arsenal, Newcastle, Manchester United, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Wolves are amongst those being kept in the loop ahead of the transfer window.

Arsenal’s interest in Mazraoui would not be new. It was reported last March that the Gunners were eyeing a potential deal as his contract with Ajax ran into its final few months.

Of course, Ben White has been the player who has predominantly been deployed at right-back this season. And he has been a revelation in that role. However, depth is an issue as they edge closer to a Champions League return.

Takehiro Tomiyasu has unfortunately struggled with injury and will miss the rest of the campaign.

The 25-year-old would be an outstanding signing if the Gunners could add him to their ranks. Julian Nagelsmann has previously labelled him ‘terrific‘. And he showed just how much quality he had during his time with Ajax.

If Bayern make him available at the end of the season, Arsenal should absolutely put themselves in the mix.