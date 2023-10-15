Arsenal must consider risk on £300k-a-week star PL rival will loan; Ian Wright said he’s ‘brilliant’ – opinion

Arsenal have sprung a number of surprises in the transfer market over the last 12 months, signing the likes of Leandro Trossard, Jorginho and Kai Havertz.

So predicting what Mikel Arteta is going to do in the January transfer window is incredibly difficult. And it would not be a shock if the Gunners threw in a curveball or two in their quest to lift the Premier League title for the first time in 20 years.

Reports from the Daily Mirror this week noted that Arsenal will look to the loan market in their search for another winger. That may end their hopes of signing Pedro Neto from Wolves. And obviously, signing another wide-man on loan could be extremely tricky.

Arsenal will have targets in mind. But there is one name who has barely made an impact in the Premier League this season who may be worth considering.

Arsenal should consider capitalising on Jadon Sancho opportunity

Jadon Sancho has not featured for Manchester United for some time after falling out with Erik ten Hag. From the outside, it is hard to see Sancho returning to the fold at Old Trafford while ten Hag remains in charge.

In fact, a January exit looks much more likely, as things stand. The Daily Mail previously reported that Manchester United will even consider loaning him out in January – and covering his £300,000-a-week wages to make it happen.

Of course, it has to be said that Sancho has been a real disappointment in the Premier League. And Arteta will be wary of doing anything to derail Arsenal’s squad harmony and title push.

But Sancho’s natural talent is undeniable. He was directly involved in 114 goals in 137 games for Borussia Dortmund. Ian Wright previously suggested that he is ‘brilliant‘.

And judging by the signing of Havertz, Mikel Arteta would potentially relish the chance to get the best out of Sancho.

Manchester United may perhaps see the benefit of letting him go to the Emirates, too. Already, it is abundantly clear that Arsenal and United will be fighting for different things this season. And thus, having Sancho playing against all of their rivals for the Gunners may not be a terrible thing. It may also help put him in the shop window for the summer.

There is no doubt that Arsenal targeting Sancho would be a gamble given what has gone on this season. But there are not going to be many world-class wingers available on the loan market in January.

Sancho is seemingly one of those who, at least, ticks a few boxes.