Arsenal move for 'one of the best' in the world gathering 'momentum' - journalist











Arsenal have been linked with Joao Cancelo in recent weeks and speculation is now intensifying.

The Gunners are seemingly looking to bolster their ranks at full-backs in wake of a bittersweet season.

Arsenal topped the Premier League table ahead of Manchester City for most of the campaign.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, they have struggled at the home straight and now look set to finish second.

At the same time, Arsenal have improved massively from last season, when they finished fifth.

The Gunners are reportedly looking again to the Etihad Stadium for potential recruits.

Cancelo was a first-team star for City, but headed out on loan to Bayern Munich in January.

Despite being ‘one of the best full-backs in the world‘, his future at the Etihad is now uncertain.

Dean Jones has spoken about the links between Arsenal and Cancelo on GiveMeSport.

He says speculation has been gathering momentum and the rumour looks to have real legs.

“I think when we first did the Cancelo story a little while back it was loose at that point,” said Jones.

“It was just being tentatively put out there that he could become an option for Arsenal.

“Since then, there has been some momentum gathered over this rumour.

“I think it makes a lot of sense stylistically.

“(It) also fits the bill for where Arsenal need to take the next step in the development of the first team.”

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Our view

Cancelo is an outstanding player who would certainly improve the Gunners squad.

However, you have to wonder whether Arsenal’s recent dealings with City have proven a double-edged sword.

With Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko in the Gunners ranks, they pushed City all the way in the title race.

You have to wonder whether Pep Guardiola would further strengthen a team that is now a direct title rival.

However, you can’t rule anything out in the world of football.

Indeed, one report doing the rounds has suggested a shock swap involving Cancelo and Kieran Tierney.

We’re still only in May, but we could be gearing up for one of the most exciting transfer windows in years.