Arsenal most likely to bid for 'world-class' PSV midfielder this summer











Arsenal are considered the most likely club to make a move to sign PSV midfielder Xavi Simons this summer, according to reports.

Simons has enjoyed a superb season in Eindhoven but is said to be perplexed by the recent dismissal of manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy.

And according to Voetbal International, Arsenal are considered the team most likely to make a move for Simons as it stands.

Arsenal keen on signing Xavi Simons

20-year-old Simons is said to be keen on playing Champions League football next season. PSV can qualify, but they must negotiate the qualifying phase to do so.

Voetbal International speaks of how Arsenal are keen on making a move. Further, Simons could be open to making the move to secure his Champions League dream rather than gambling on PSV making it.

Simons is believed to have a bargain £10m release clause in his contract that allows PSG to sign him back this summer.

However, it’s unclear if that clause extends to other clubs and according to 90Min, it is due to expire anyway.

Arsenal are looking to bring in a number of midfielders this summer. Declan Rice is their number one target, while Granit Xhaka’s upcoming departure leaves another hole to fill.

Simons fits the bill

In terms of players who sit within the remit of what Arsenal have looked for in recent windows, Simons ticks boxes.

He’s a young player with plenty of upside and Rafa van der Vaart has even said the midfielder can go on to become a ‘world-class‘ operator.

Of course, Arsenal need signings this summer who improve the XI as well. Whether Simons is quite there just yet, remains to be seen.

But if the Gunners can indeed pick Simons up for a good price, then he could well be worth having.

