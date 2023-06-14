Arsenal might just have a chance of signing ‘world-class’ striker on a free next summer

French journalist Julien Laurens has suggested that Arsenal might just have a chance of signing Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer next summer.

Mikel Arteta’s men have enjoyed an exceptional year and will be hoping to go one better next season after missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City.

The Gunners are already closing in on landing West Ham United captain Declan Rice as Arteta bids to improve his squad.

Arsenal will be able to attract top-quality players this summer after a long-awaited return to the Champions League.

Of course, Kylian Mbappe told Paris Saint-Germain that he won’t be extending his deal beyond the summer of 2024 and his future looks set to dominate the headlines.

The Frenchman is expected to emerge as a top target for Real Madrid after nearly signing for the La Liga giants before extending his stay in Paris last year.

But if he does run his deal down at PSG, Laurens believes top Premier League sides may have an outside chance of signing him.

Arsenal might have chance of signing Mbappe

Speaking to talkSPORT, Laurens suggested that Arsenal would be one of the clubs with a chance of signing Mbappe.

Although the French journalist described Madrid as Mbappe’s ‘dream’ move, he claims the Premier League would be of interest to the PSG striker.

Laurens named Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea as the sides who should throw their hat into the ring should he become available for free.

“For him, it’s win-win,” he said. “That’s why he’s so intelligent and that’s why he’s very different to others because this is an incredibly well-thought-out operation.

“I can be in a position where I can win everything, if they want to sell me now, I can go to Real Madrid and I’m arriving as a hero to replace Benzema and Galactico, perfect.

“If you don’t want to sell me, I can stay. I’m happy here and I can have another go at the Champions League next season, maybe with Nagelsmann as the coach.

“Maybe with a better team with more balance, without Messi and maybe Neymar and then I’m a free agent, I’ll have even more options, I’ll have even more money because of a signing-on fee.”

He added: “On top of Real Madrid, maybe Barcelona because as a free agent, they might be able to afford him, and Juventus. And Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and then all of the English top-six clubs, well maybe not Spurs.

“But yes, City, Arsenal, United, Liverpool, Chelsea, anyone can go as a free agent. So, I think he’s really good.

“It’s win-win for him. In terms of English clubs, I think he loves the Premier League.

“Real Madrid has always been his dream because he grew up watching Cristiano Ronaldo and Zidane and when he was 11 he went to do training and everything.

“He also went to Chelsea when he was 11 to train and I think the Premier League has always been attractive to him.”

Laurens added that he believes English clubs should do everything possible to convince Mbappe to switch to England over Madrid.

Mbappe could well be on the move this summer should PSG decide to cash in on the forward rather than allow him to run his deal down.

The ‘world-class’ forward will undoubtedly be of interest to all of the biggest clubs across Europe, but he seems to have his heart set on a move to Madrid.

It seems highly unlikely that the 24-year-old will rock up at the Emirates Stadium next summer, even if he is available for free.