Report: Liverpool now want to sign a midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has said is really good











Liverpool have been strongly linked with Alexis Mac Allister recently, but they’re also in the market for another midfielder from Brighton.

Indeed, Moises Caicedo is also on the Reds’ radar according to Goal, while the Merseyside club are also stepping up their pursuit of Mac Allister too.

It is bound to be very difficult for Liverpool to do this double deal. After all, Brighton aren’t the type of club that lets themselves be bullied these days, while they’re not struggling for cash either after a number of high-profile departures over the past 12 months.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Of course, if Liverpool can complete this double swoop, they will be uniting a pair that can complement each other so well.

Make no mistake about it, Caicedo and Mac Allister are one of the best midfield duos in the Premier League these days, and Mac Allister himself knows just how good Caicedo is.

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this year, Mac Allister lavished praise on Caicedo, stating that everyone in the game knows just how good he is now after he established himself at Brighton.

“Brighton do an amazing job and then it is up to the players to show what they can do. Everyone knows how good Mitoma and Caicedo are now,” Mac Allister said.

Mac Allister certainly isn’t wrong about his teammate either. Every single club in the Premier League knows how brilliant Caicedo is.

Arsenal and Chelsea both bid in January, and now Liverpool are on his case too.

The Reds would love Caicedo, but they are hesitant about this deal due to just how expensive it would be to sign a player who had £70m bids rejected for him in January.

This one may not be the most viable, but it’s certainly one to keep an eye on as we enter the summer window.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

