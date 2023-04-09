Roy Keane says 27-year-old just isn’t good enough to start for Arsenal, he’s too ‘slow’











Roy Keane has suggested that Rob Holding just isn’t good enough to start for Arsenal and labelled him a ‘very slow’ player.

Arsenal travelled to Anfield today for what was arguably their biggest game of the season so far and had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

The Gunners raced into a 2-0 lead in the first-half after goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, but Liverpool fought back and could’ve picked up all three points if it wasn’t for Aaron Ramsdale.

Holding started for the third game in a row in the Premier League and gave away a penalty in the second-half. Fortunately for him and Arsenal, Mohamed Salah missed the target from 12-yards out.

But Roy Keane raised concerns about Holding before kick-off and thought it was an area that Liverpool could expose.

The Manchester United legend claimed that Holding lacks pace and just isn’t good enough to play at the ‘highest level’.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Holding not good enough to start for Arsenal

Speaking on Sky Sports before today’s game, Keane said that Holding is too ‘slow’ to be playing regularly for Arsenal.

“He doesn’t play regularly and there’s a reason for that,” he said. “There’s obviously better players in his position at the club.

“I’m not his biggest fan, I have to say he’s a good pro. I worry that at this level, his real lack of pace and I think sometimes he gets too tight to people, so if you’re Liverpool you will be looking at that as an area they are vulnerable.

“Especially on the turn, he’s very, very slow. Good honest player and he’ll attack it, but in terms of quick play in and around his feet, I think he’s short at the highest level.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Holding has done a decent enough job since stepping into Arsenal’s side, but there is a clear drop-off in quality from when William Saliba plays alongside Gabriel Magalhaes.

Of course, Mikel Arteta’s hand was forced today as the Frenchman is currently sidelined.

Despite giving away a penalty, Holding was solid overall and defended particularly well from set-piece situations.

Nevertheless, Arteta will be keen to get Saliba back for the final stretch of the campaign as he bids to get Arsenal over the line and deliver a Premier League title to north London.

