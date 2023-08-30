Arsenal may now rival Tottenham for £77m player before deadline day

Arsenal have been once again linked with a sensational move for Barcelona’s Ansu Fati and could rival Tottenham Hotspur to the signing.

That’s according to journalist Adrian Sanchez who reposted the update on X.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Sanchez reiterated that both clubs have been following the future of Ansu Fati across the window.

Sanchez said: “Arsenal and Tottenham follow the evolution of the ‘Ansu Fati case’.

“In the past, Mendes has received formal proposals.”

It was also reported today by Fabrizio Romano that Tottenham are now in contact with Barcelona over a loan deal for Fati.

And whilst Romano made no mention of Arsenal, it will be pretty remarkable if the North London rivals do go toe to toe for the signing.

Fati has a very lofty asking price of up to £77m this summer for a permanent deal according to reports.

Therefore Arsenal, much like Tottenham, may instead pursue a loan deal should they decide to make a move for Fati.

Arsenal could rival Tottenham for Barcelona’s Fati

It’s pretty remarkable to think that Barcelona could sign off on a Fati departure this summer.

The 20-year-old had the world at his feet not too long ago but injuries have now halted his progress.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

However, given he’s still so young, Fati surely still has heaps of potential.

And given his reported availability it’s no surprise to see such big clubs linked.

Arsenal may be eyeing up Ansu Fati as a player who can give Bukayo Saka added competition on the right.

Whilst there’s already a very competitive situation on the left: Gabriel Martinelli and Leonadro Trossard competing for the spot, it’s a different story on the right.

Saka only has Reiss Nelson competing for his role, someone you feel will never usurp Arsenal’s key star.

A late move for Fati would definitely strengthen Arsenal’s squad and it will be interesting to see if they make a move alongside Tottenham.