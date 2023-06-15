Arsenal may be the only club £70m player can join this summer now

Arsenal may be the only club Chelsea star Kai Havertz can join this summer.

That’s according to The Evening Standard’s Nizaar Kinsella, who has shared an update on Arsenal’s interest in Havertz.

The Gunners have emerged as surprise contenders for the German star’s signature as they bid to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Indeed, The Daily Mail claims that Arsenal have already opened talks with Chelsea over a possible £60 million swoop for Havertz.

It’s noted that the Blues are holding out for at least £70 million for the former Bayer Leverkusen man.

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Havertz has struggled to produce the form he managed in Germany during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Yet, he’s still attracting interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. But Kinsella has suggested that a bid for Havertz from a club overseas now looks unlikely.

Havertz may only be able to join Arsenal

The journalist took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon and claimed that Arsenal may be the only side Havertz can join this summer.

Havertz arrived in England back in 2020 with plenty of promise after an exceptional campaign with Leverkusen.

The 24-year-old has mainly been used as a striker at Chelsea, but he lacks the required cutting edge to lead the line.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

He excelled while playing as a No10 in Germany and if Arsenal do manage to snap him up, it will be interesting to see how he fits into Arteta’s plans.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether or not the Gunners will be able to reach a full agreement with their London rivals.

Arsenal have shown they are willing to walk away from deals if the asking price is considered too high.