Arsenal have reportedly opened talks over a surprise move for Chelsea star Kai Havertz and are only £10 million from his asking price.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, which claims that Arsenal are willing to offer the German star over £200k-a-week to make the switch to North London.

Mikel Arteta looks set to be backed once again this summer as he bids to close the gap between Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Gunners are already closing in on a deal to sign West Ham United star Declan Rice, with The Sun reporting that he could undergo his medical as early as next week.

And Arsenal are also making a surprise move for Chelsea’s Kai Havertz, but they are currently falling short of his asking price.

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Arsenal £10m away from signing Havertz

The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal are attempting to snap up Havertz for a fee worth £60 million.

Chelsea are holding out for a minimum fee of £70 million, with Havertz having two years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are willing to offer him a contract extension, but this would involve the German star taking a pay cut.

Whereas the Gunners are willing to offer Havertz a similar wage to what he is currently earning at Chelsea.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

It’s certainly come as a surprise to see Arsenal targeting a move for Havertz after he’s struggled during his time in West London.

The 24-year-old has shown glimpses of his quality, but he’s mainly been used out of position at Chelsea.

Indeed, Havertz thrived playing in a more advanced midfield role during his time at Bayer Leverkusen. But due to Chelsea’s lack of a prolific striker, he’s often led the lines for the Blues.

Of course, Arsenal have snapped up plenty of players from Chelsea over the years and most recently signed Jorginho back in January.

While a move for Havertz will come as a surprise for many, it’s clear that Arteta must believe he can bring the best out of the ‘immense’ player.