Arsenal may be about to repeat Serge Gnabry transfer blunder - TBR View











Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe could reportedly be sold by Mikel Arteta in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old Englishman was one of Arsenal’s top scorers last season. He wears the club’s number 10 shirt and is one of the most exciting talents in the country.

However, after a really difficult season due to injuries, The Daily Mail suggested that Smith Rowe could be one of the fringe players at Arsenal who could be sold this summer.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal could sell Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe has had a torrid time at Arsenal this season due to injury issues.

The Englishman, who was the Gunners’ most important player last season alongside Bukayo Saka, hasn’t started a single game in all competitions this campaign.

He has played just 133 minutes of football in the Premier League, all of which have come as a substitute, and he’s yet to score a goal or pick up an assist.

Arsenal have gone up a level without Smith Rowe this season, and they deserve immense credit for that. However, thinking of letting the Englishman go would be a really silly move.

Unfortunately for Arsenal fans, they’ve made many such decisions over the years.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Serge Gnabry 2.0

Serge Gnabry and Emile Smith Rowe are two very different players, but the one thing they share is that they both had the potential to become superstars when they were coming through the ranks at Arsenal.

The German joined the Gunners as a teenager in 2013. He was a really exciting talent back then, but for one reason or another, he just couldn’t fulfil his potential at that phase of his career.

After a failed loan spell at West Brom, Gnabry decided he wanted to leave Arsenal for regular game time elsewhere. He moved back to Germany and the rest, as they say, is history.

If Arsenal decide to sell Smith Rowe this summer, we have a feeling he can go and become a superstar at another club, just like Gnabry.

Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

