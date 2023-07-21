Another player linked with Arsenal this summer appears to be edging closer to joining a Champions League rival.

Earlier today, we reported that Noah Okafor – who the Gunners were linked with ahead of the summer window – was seemingly heading to AC Milan.

Admittedly, Arsenal’s interest in the player didn’t seem particularly concrete for Okafor.

However, one player the Gunners have apparently been eyeing for a long time now also seems to be heading to Italy.

The player in question is Samuel Chukwueze, who Arsenal have been linked with since Arsene Wenger was in charge.

Indeed, the Gunners came close to signing the Nigeria international when he was still a teenager.

Chukwueze spoke to El Periodico Mediterraneo earlier this year about his failed move to the Emirates Stadium.

He said he flew to London to sign for Arsenal following the Under-17 FIFA World Cup in Chile in 2015.

The Gunners wanted to sign him. However, the deal collapsed after they couldn’t agree a deal with his club in Nigeria.

That was then, but what about now?

Well, Calciomercato reported in June that Arsenal were still among the clubs hoping to sign Chukwueze.

However, the Gunners seem to have run out of time to sign the 24-year-old, as he looks Milan-bound.

Journalist Rudy Galetti has taken to Twitter to claim the Rossoneri hope to close the deal by Sunday.

Talks are at an advanced stage for a deal in the region of €28million (25million), added the reporter.

Fabrizio Romano corroborated Galetti’s report, saying negotiations are advancing between Milan and Villarreal.

Chukwueze is keen on a move to the San Siro, the Italian added on Twitter.

Our view

That’s a real shame for Arsenal and their fans. The Gunners have had their eye on Chukwueze for a long time.

Now, it looks like Milan will be getting their hands on him, barring a late collapse in negotiations.

With both teams in the Champions League, there’s a good chance Arsenal could come up against them next term.

At the same time, the Gunners can be happy with their transfer business so far this summer.

Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice have all come in to bolster the spine of Mikel Arteta’s squad.