Fabrizio Romano claims £11m Arsenal attacking target is now joining AC Milan

Arsenal have been fleetingly linked with Noah Okafor in recent months.

Back in March, the Daily Mail claimed that the Gunners were eyeing a potential summer move for the RB Salzburg ace.

Arsenal have enjoyed a superb transfer window so far, strengthening their spine with three quality players.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice have all linked up with the Gunners over the past few weeks.

Arsenal are reportedly also keeping an eye out for reinforcements up front, and Okafor would’ve fit the bill.

However, Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that the 23-year-old is on the verge of sealing a move to AC Milan.

He took to Twitter on Friday morning to declare “here we go” on Okafor joining the Rossoneri revolution.

They would only be paying in the region of €14million (around £11million) for the eight-trophy winner.

Our view

Admittedly, speculation linking Arsenal with Okafor hasn’t been particularly concrete.

The Gunners likely had a passing interest in him, but don’t seem to have come forward for him.

Nonetheless, Okafor would’ve been a solid addition to the Arsenal ranks.

He has proven himself at a high level, with 10 goals and five assists from 32 outings last term.

The ‘magnificent‘ forward has also won 14 caps for the Switzerland national team.

Okafor can play across the front line, and at just £11million, he could turn out to be an absolute bargain for Milan.

It’s not a big deal though. Arsenal can be proud of who they’ve signed so far, and their front line is already strong.