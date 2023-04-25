Arsenal legend shares what Edu told him when he visited the training ground recently











Ray Parlour has shared what Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar told him when he recently visited the training ground.

Parlour was talking to David Seaman at the live version of his Seaman Says podcast.

It’s been a fantastic season to be associated with Arsenal, as Mikel Arteta leads the Gunners on an incredible title charge.

They’ve got their biggest game of the season quickly approaching.

Arsenal travel to The Etihad on Wednesday to play their closest rivals Manchester City.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

After slipping up in their last three games, a win is now essential for the Gunners if they want to lift the Premier League trophy.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if confidence was starting to dissipate among the Arsenal camp.

However, Ray Parlour has now shared what Edu said to him at Arsenal training that might dismiss those thoughts.

The Brazilian has played a key role in the Gunners improvement this season.

His recruitment has given Mikel Arteta the tools to guide Arsenal back to the Champions League.

Parlour shares what Edu told him at Arsenal training ground

The Arsenal legend turned pundit said to Seaman: “I was at the training ground with Edu, and he said ‘you don’t believe, we have still got a really good chance at winning the league’.

“At the start of the season, I don’t know what the expectations were with Arsenal fans, but I would have been happy with top four.

“That would have been progress, because you’re back in the Champions League which we have been out of for quite a while now.

“So, to be in this situation now, with seven or eight games to go, if you had said we would at the start of the season, I would have said you’re a nutter! But then again, are they going to get a better chance?”

Edu has done a fantastic job at The Emirates that has even shocked some people at Arsenal.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Emile Smith Rowe admitted he couldn’t believe he managed to bring in Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko last summer.

He’s also constantly encouraging the playing squad, and enjoys sending them the odd message on social media.

Edu’s message to Parlour should give Arsenal fans confidence that the team aren’t overwhelmed by their recent form.

Mikel Arteta and his squad have done a brilliant job this season, and it’s easy to forget they’re still top of the league.

Manchester City are still fighting on three fronts, and there’s no guarantees they won’t slip up this season.

However, whichever team wins on Wednesday puts themselves in the driving seat for the title.

Show all