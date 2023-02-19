Edu sends message to Fabio Vieira after Arsenal win yesterday











Edu has sent a message to Arsenal star Fabio Vieira after their dramatic 4-2 over Aston Villa yesterday.

It was a huge game for the Gunners as they looked to bounce back after a poor run of form.

Fabio Vieira was clearly delighted with the result, taking to Instagram to celebrate an important win.

After losing to Manchester City on Wednesday, Arsenal relinquished their grasp on the top of the table.

A defeat to struggling Everton and two dropped points against Brentford started raising some uncomfortable questions about their title ambitions.

Ollie Watkins’s early goal only added further doubt, but Mikel Arteta’s side weren’t behind for long.

A wonderful strike from Bukayo Saka brought them level, but they went behind again to Philippe Coutinho’s first goal of the season.

The second-half showed Arsenal aren’t going to fall away just yet, as they put the hosts to the sword.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Oleksandr Zinchenko equalised again, before Arsenal scored two very late goals.

Jorginho’s effort was deflected back into his own goal by Emiliano Martinez, before Gabriel Martinelli scored with the final kick of the game.

Edu was elated with Vieira’s contribution to Arsenal’s final goal, which sends them back to the top of the league.

Edu praises Vieira after latest Arsenal win

The Portuguese youngster took to Instagram after the match, posting a picture of him celebrating with Martinelli and William Saliba.

“+3 , let’s go”, the £34m playmaker posted after the full-time whistle.

Edu replied to his post, with a ‘Top’ emoji and applauded the 22-year-old’s efforts.

Martinelli showed his gratitude to Vieira as well, saying: “Thanks for the pass brother.”

Edu sends Arsenal star Fabio Vieira message. Cr. (fabiodvieira) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Vieira hasn’t made the biggest impact since his arrival at The Emirates last summer.

Martin Odegaard’s incredible run of form in the number 10 role has made it difficult for Vieira to play consistent minutes.

Paul Merson has questioned whether Arteta fully trusts Vieira yet, but that will surely come with time.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The arrival of Leandro Trossard in January has only added further competition in Vieira’s position.

There are still plenty of matches to play this season, including in the Europa League for Arsenal.

This could be the best opportunity for Vieira to play, as Arteta will potentially rest his key stars in Europe.

Edu was clearly very happy with Vieira after the match as Arsenal continue their title charge.

