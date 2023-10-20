Arsenal interested in 21-year-old midfielder Edu has personally scouted

Arsenal have young Brazilian midfielder Pablo Maia on their radar, with Edu watching the 21-year-old while visiting his home nation recently.

That is according to a report from 90min, which claims that the Gunners are amongst a host of Premier League sides to have watched the São Paulo midfielder.

Pablo Maia looks to be one of several exciting talents coming through in Brazil right now. The youngster has already made more than a century of appearances for his club, predominantly featuring in front of the backline.

Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

90min reports that Edu has looked at a number of players while in Brazil. And Maia is one of those on his radar, with Arsenal looking for further cover for Thomas Partey.

Arsenal scouted Pablo Maia

They may perhaps not be alone in their potential interest in the starlet. 90min lists Tottenham, Newcastle, West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Fulham amongst the clubs to have already scouted him in the past.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Edu looking to add to Gunners’ Brazilian contingent

Arsenal already boast a strong contingent of Portuguese-speaking players, with Gabriel Magalhaes, Jorginho, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli already in the ranks. There is also Fabio Vieira and Cedric Soares at the club.

Martinelli, in particular, has been an absolutely inspired signing after his move from Brazil. It was remarkable how quickly he adapted to the demands of the Premier League following his arrival. And he is now one of the best wingers in the division. There is an argument that his partnership with Bukayo Saka is on its way to being the best in the world.

So it is no surprise that Edu is looking to Brazil for potential superstars of the future. 90min also noted that Arsenal are monitoring Andre.

There are definitely a number of gems who are going to become household names in the years to come. It will be interesting to see if Pablo Maia is amongst them given how much interest there is already.