Arsenal hope Mikel Arteta can persuade 'phenomenal' player to join them











Arsenal are reportedly hopeful that Mikel Arteta will be able to persuade Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan to make the switch to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

That’s according to The Evening Standard, who claim that Gundogan is set to make a decision over his future next week.

Gundogan has enjoyed yet another brilliant campaign as he played a key role in City pipping Arsenal to the Premier League title.

The 32-year-old also bagged a brace in the FA Cup final over the weekend, which keeps City’s hopes of a treble well and truly alive.

Despite his impressive performances for Pep Guardiola’s side, he could end up leaving for free next month as his contract is set to expire.

And with Arsenal keen to snap up yet another City player, it seems the north Londoners are hopeful that Arteta’s relationship with Gundogan could convince him to make the switch.

Arsenal hope Arteta can persuade Gundogan

The Evening Standard claims that Gundogan is yet to make a decision over his future, with his focus firmly on this Saturday’s Champions League final against Inter Milan.

Gundogan is attracting interest from the likes of Barcelona, while Guardiola wants him to stay at the Etihad Stadium.

But Arsenal will hope that Arteta’s existing relationship with Gundogan could give them an advantage in the race to sign him.

Of course, the duo worked together during Arteta’s spell at City and they have already brought in the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus.

The outlet notes that Gundogan remains in talks with the Premier League champions over extending his stay.

Gundogan has been ‘phenomenal‘ for City over the years and it’s no surprise that Arteta wants to work with him once again.

The German international would be an upgrade on Granit Xhaka, who looks set to join Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

Yet, it remains unclear whether or not Gundogan will end up committing his future to City. With a decision set to be made next week, Arsenal will at least get clarity sooner rather than later.

