Arsenal hold talks with ‘lightning quick’ attacker with Rice and Timber deals close

Arsenal are busy getting deals done for both Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber right now but it seems more players are in their sights as well.

The Gunners are making quite the impact in this summer’s market. After splashing out on Kai Havertz, they are now inching towards signing both Rice and Timber as well.

However, they might not be done there.

According to reports from Calciomercato over in Italy, the Gunners have also spoken to the agent of Juventus striker, Dusan Vlahovic.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

The Serbian is a long-term target of Arsenal. They tried to land him in the January window back in 2022 but were beaten to the deal by Juve despite looking nailed on to sign him.

However, Vlahovic’s name has never quite gone away when it comes to Arsenal. According to Calciomercato, the Gunners are among a cluster of clubs the striker’s agent has had talks with.

Among the other clubs are Chelsea, who are looking for a top number nine themselves.

Lauded for his ‘lightning quick’ speed by Micah Richards, Vlahovic has had an up and down time of things in Turin since moving. Like many currently at the club, he is said to be looking for a way out.

The ship has sailed

There was a time when Arsenal were crying out for a number nine like Dusan Vlahovic. Strong, quick, and an eye for goal, he has a bit of everything in the locker really.

But since those heavy links, Arsenal have moved on. Gabriel Jesus has come in, Kai Havertz has now followed, and the likes of Trossard and Martinelli provide extra cover.

Vlahovic, it seems, is a player we’re never going to see for Arsenal. The time was there back in 2022 but now, it looks like the ship has well and truly sailed.