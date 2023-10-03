‘Mr Dependable’: Kevin Campbell says £50m Arsenal player has actually never let him down

Arsenal have a truly fantastic squad at the moment, and while the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli get all of the headlines, there are a number of key players who go under the radar who deserve to get credit.

One such player is Ben White.

The defender is so consistently brilliant for Arsenal whether that’s at right-back or at centre-back, but, for some reason, he’s rarely spoken about.

The £50m man is such a consistent player, and according to Kevin Campbell, speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, the defender has actually never let anyone down at Arsenal.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

White so dependable

Campbell shared his verdict on the defender.

“I thought Ben White played a good game, what was important was to get the clean sheet. That will be important for us this season, That’s what we need,” Campbell said.

“Defenders doing their jobs and helping in attack is what we want. We need it at home though lads, Ben, we need it at home. Again, Ben White has never let anybody down, he’s Mr Dependable and he’s backed up Saka really well. He’s always there to help, and that’s the most important thing. He had a good game.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Under the radar

Ben White has quietly become one of the best defenders in the Premier League, but nobody is talking about it.

Whether he plays at full-back or at centre-back, he’s always giving his all for the team, and he never seems to put a foot wrong.

We genuinely can’t think of a single mistake White has made since joining Arsenal, and that’s as big a compliment as you can give a defender playing for a top team.