Arsenal have now spoken with intermediaries about £40m striker who may become available in January

Intermediaries have now spoken to Arsenal about a potential move for Benjamin Sesko, with the striker potentially available in the January transfer window.

That is according to a report from 90min, which notes that Chelsea have also been contacted about the Slovenian, who has struggled for minutes with RB Leipzig so far this season.

Benjamin Sesko is arguably one of the most exciting striker prospects in Europe right now. He was directly involved in 40 goals in 79 games for Red Bull Salzburg before moving to the Bundesliga.

Arsenal spoken to about Benjamin Sesko

Sesko has still scored three goals in the top-flight, as well as six in all competitions. But 90min reports that a number of Premier League sides have been informed that the 20-year-old could be available in the winter window.

The report notes that Manchester United and Newcastle are long-term admirers of Sesko. Meanwhile, Arsenal and Chelsea have been spoken to by intermediaries about a potential move for the youngster.

90min notes that Leipzig were previously open to selling Sesko for £40 million. But it is not yet clear what it would possibly take to secure a deal in January.

Gunners would be wise to target another striker

Arsenal would arguably be taking a big gamble if they allowed the January window to close without signing another striker.

Of course, Eddie Nketiah scored a hat-trick at the weekend. And he has often done well when Gabriel Jesus is absent. But he has not silenced all of his doubters.

Jesus meanwhile, is injured once again and set to be sidelined for a few weeks. Unfortunately, that has been part of the story from his time at the Emirates.

Arsenal were unable to get themselves across the line last season. So it will be particularly important that they capitalise if they find themselves in a strong position again.

Sesko is not the finished article. But January is not going to be an easy window to strengthen in. So if the opportunity to sign the striker presents itself, Arsenal would definitely be wise to seriously consider the move.