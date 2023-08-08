Arsenal have now set £25.8m asking price for ‘world-class’ 24-year-old wanted by Champions League side

Arsenal are set to demand around £25.8 million for Takehiro Tomiyasu amid interest in the Japan international from Inter Milan.

That is according to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, which notes that the Gunners will not consider a loan exit for the right-back.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Takehiro Tomiyasu is one of the players facing a really tough task at the Emirates this season. The 24-year-old became something of a cult hero during his first year in North London. However, he has been unable to kick on since then.

Arsenal set Tomiyasu asking price

Tomiyasu has struggled with injuries at times. And few could have imagined just how good Ben White would be at right-back last season.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal have bolstered their full-back ranks further with the acquisition of Jurrien Timber. Timber looked really impressive on the left in Arsenal’s Community Shield win over Manchester City at the weekend.

Inter could offer Tomiyasu the chance to return to Serie A this summer. Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Nerazzurri have the defender on their wishlist as they look for reinforcements at the back.

However, Arsenal will not entertain the idea of a loan deal. Instead, it is claimed that the Gunners want a fee of around €30 million.

Mikel Arteta will not want to lose Tomiyasu. Arsenal will be looking to take that next step in the Premier League this year. But they also have the Champions League to contend with. So squad depth is going to be extremely important.

And Ben White has previously labelled Tomiyasu ‘world-class‘. So he definitely has plenty to offer.

Having said that, it would be a decent bit of business if Arsenal could make a profit on Tomiyasu considering his current place in the pecking order.

Whether Inter would be prepared to pay that amount remains to be seen.