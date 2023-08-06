Emma Hayes reacts to Jurrien Timber display in Arsenal win

Emma Hayes has suggested that Jurrien Timber looks to be a great signing for Arsenal after he made his competitive debut for the Gunners in the Community Shield.

Hayes was speaking on ITV (6/8; 18:32) after Mikel Arteta’s side clinched the first piece of silverware of the campaign, winning on penalties at Wembley against Manchester City.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Of course, few will remember the Community Shield come the end of the season. But it is a potential statement from Arsenal after what happened in the Premier League last term.

Hayes praises Jurrien Timber after Arsenal win

And it certainly appears that the Gunners have taken another step forward, with a number of impressive signings coming in. And one of those is most definitely Jurrien Timber.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Timber played at left-back, taking on the inverted role Oleksandr Zinchenko played so well last year.

The Dutchman took to the role brilliantly, really looking like he understood what Arteta needed from him. And he made one particularly crucial block shortly before being replaced by Kieran Tierney.

Certainly, Hayes issued an extremely positive verdict on the 22-year-old’s performance as he carried the trophy down the Wembley steps.

“Yeah, superb. Good defender, but equally he was adept at tucking in midfield. He’s got the qualities to play the Arteta way. His qualities suit the manager’s ideas. I think he’s a great signing,” she told ITV.

Arsenal fans would have known that one of Timber’s key attributes is his versatility. He is comfortable playing at right-back and centre-back. So it appeared that he was providing competition and cover for the likes of Ben White and William Saliba.

But he has now proven himself as a left-back in the system Mikel Arteta wants his side to play. Challenges do not get much tougher than facing Manchester City. And Timber managed to step up.

That is seriously exciting for Arsenal who just ran out of steam last season. The overall standard of the squad appears to have gone up this summer.

And Timber looks set to play a big role.