Arsenal have reportedly held talks with Brazil international midfielder Andre Trindade’s agents over a summer move, but Fulham are said to be leading the race to sign him.

The Gunners went into this summer’s transfer window with their sights set on strengthening their midfield. Mikel Arteta has signed Kai Havertz already, while Declan Rice is on the verge of joining the club.

Arsenal could still do with another talented midfielder, and 90min claim the Gunners have held talks with Fluminense star Andre’s representatives.

Photo by Thiago Ribeiro/Getty Images

Arsenal have spoken to Andre Trindade’s agents

Arsenal always have a slight edge over most other clubs when it comes to signing players from Brazil thanks to their sporting director, Edu Gaspar.

The Brazilian has an outstanding relationship with people in his home country, and that has helped Arsenal lure in the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Magalhaes over the last few years.

If Arsenal are interested in Andre Trindade, we’re sure Edu has played some part, and the report claims that the Gunners, along with Tottenham, West Ham, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, have held talks with his agents.

However, it’s Fulham who are said to be the favourites to get him after already having a bid rejected for him in the January transfer window this year.

The report claims Andre will be available for a fee close to £25 million this summer.

Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

TBR View:

Andre is one of the most talented midfielders of his age in Brazil.

The 21-year-old made his senior Brazil debut against Senegal last month, and he is viewed as a player with the potential to become a star in the coming years.

Scouting website Breaking The Lines write that Andre is a ‘deceptively strong’ midfielder who rarely ever gets ‘outmuscled or bullied when it comes to sheer physical strength’.

That makes him a great fit in the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see where he’ll end up in this window if he leaves Fluminense.