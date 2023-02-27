Arsenal have already bid £35m for 'astonishingly gifted' Sergej Milinkovic-Savic











Arsenal remain firmly in the hunt for new midfielders this summer and are very much in the mix to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio.

The giant Serbian midfielder could be finally set to leave the Rome club this summer. The Gunners are long-term admirers of the midfielder and are keen on adding a top star this summer.

Reports over the weekend had claimed Lazio had set an asking-price of just shy of £40m for Milinkovic-Savic.

And going one further in a report last night, Calciomercato claims that Arsenal have actually already made a bid in the region of £35m for Milinkovic-Savic. It’s reported that his agent – former Chelsea striker Mateja Kezman – has ‘collected offers’ in that region from Arsenal, Newcastle, and West Ham.

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

It’s claimed that the Premier League sides have the most ‘concrete intentions’ to sign the Serbian star.

Lauded as an ‘astonishingly gifted‘ midfield player, Milinkovic-Savic has long been considered one of the best in Italy.

Arsenal are looking to bring in a big name signing in midfield this summer. They tried to sign Moises Caicedo in January before landing Jorginho. Since then, they’ve been linked with Declan Rice and others.

TBR’s View: Milinkovic-Savic is perfect for Arsenal if they don’t get Rice

This would be a massive signing for Arsenal. Especially at that price. £35m is nothing compared to some of the figures that been banded about when it comes to Milinkovic-Savic in the past.

Arsenal need to add more quality this summer to sustain their push at the top. We’ve already seen the impact Jorginho has had so adding even more quality is crucial.

Declan Rice would be the dream signing as we all know. But Milinkovic-Savic is quite the player himself and his sheer presence would up the ante at Arsenal. Indeed, it’s even been reported he would be more than open to moving to The Emirates.

Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images