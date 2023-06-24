Arsenal are ploughing ahead with their bid to bring in new players and are increasingly confident they’ll get a deal done for Ajax’s Jurrien Timber.

Timber has emerged as Arsenal’s number one target in defence this summer. It comes as the Gunners look to bring in a number of midfielders at the same time.

And despite Ajax asking for a huge fee of more than £50m, Arsenal are apparently growing ever confident they’ll land Timber in due course.

Photo by NESimages/Geert van Erven/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Arsenal confident of signing Jurrien Timber

According to a report from 90Min today, the Gunners are working on getting a deal done for Timber.

It’s claimed that Arsenal feel they can get Ajax to come down from their initial valuation and are hoping to see a deal closer to £40m accepted by the Dutch giants.

Timber, who has been lauded as a ‘great player’, has also apparently given the green light to those negotiating that he is willing to sign for the Gunners.

Already a full Dutch international, Arsenal will hope to use Timber’s versality in defence to adapt as the season progresses.

Timber has had interest from Manchester United in the past but now, it seems, he is set to sign for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta means business

Arsenal are not messing about this summer. Well, it seems that way on the surface anyway.

If they can get these signings completed that are being mentioned then it will be a mighty fine window for the Gunners.

The midfield has always been a priority but defence also needed looking at. Ben White did well on the right of defence last season but Timber will give Arsenal even more freedom.

For Timber, the idea of joining Arsenal clearly appeals. This one looks like it might get done, and on the whole, it should prove fine business by the Gunners.