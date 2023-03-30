Arsenal face huge hurdle to sign Moussa Diaby as Newcastle reportedly prepare record bid











Moussa Diaby could be on the move this summer with Newcastle United ready to smash their transfer record for the winger – in a potential blow for Arsenal.

Diaby is reported to be a player of interest to the Gunners.

It was claimed recently that Arsenal have been following the Bayer Leverkusen star for as long as two years.

That was according to Fabrizio Romano, who told Caught Offside: “Arsenal have appreciated Moussa Diaby for a long time.

Photo by Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

“It’s almost two years following him but the same happened with other clubs including PSG and Newcastle.”

This season, he has really caught the eye having scored 11 goals and made six assists in all competitions.

Diaby can electrify with his pace and dribbling. According to the Bundesliga’s official website last year, Diaby has ‘the capability to shatter land speed records’.

His performances in recent times have made him a wanted man.

Arsenal have been tracking him for a while, but it’s possible they could really struggle to sign him.

That’s because it has been reported today by the Northern Echo that Newcastle are ready to smash their transfer record to sigh him this summer.

Their record signing is Alexander Isak, who joined the club for £63 million last summer from Real Sociedad.

The Echo say there is a ‘willingness’ on Newcastle’s part to pay even more than that for Diaby.

Potential blow for Arsenal over Moussa Diaby with Newcastle ready to flex financial muscles

Arsenal officials hopeful of a deal for Diaby this summer may not take this news too well.

Newcastle have been relatively conservative so far since their takeover in late 2021.

So far, their only huge signing has been Isak.

Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

But it looks as though they are ready to spend big this summer on Diaby.

It remains to be seen if that will happen. And if Arsenal will attempt to make a move for a player they have clearly admired for some time.

But it would be no surprise if Gunners officials wanted to look elsewhere if Newcastle are going to offer north of £62 million.