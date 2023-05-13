Arsenal eyeing £20m midfielder who was 'one of the best' at the World Cup - journalist











Arsenal could look to bolster their midfield ranks at the end of the season.

While Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Jorginho have done well, the Gunners lack additional strength in depth.

In addition, all three players are 29 or over, so Mikel Arteta could do with looking at long-term replacements.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

There’s also the chance Granit Xhaka may leave in summer, with some reports linking him to a Bundesliga return.

One name that has recently started doing the rounds again is that of Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.

The 24-year-old joined the Elland Road outfit from RB Leipzig last summer for a reported £20million.

However, Leeds are battling relegation, while Jesse Marsch, the manager who signed him, was sacked months ago.

Football.london claimed earlier this month that Arsenal and Newcastle are ‘said to be monitoring’ Adams’ situation.

The Gunners were linked with Adams in 2021 and 2022. Could they finally land him this time?

Dean Jones has given his verdict on the prospect of the United States international finally moving to the Emirates.

He wrote on GiveMeSport: “It’s also extremely hard to see how Leeds keep hold of Adams if they go down.

“There will be top Premier League clubs looking at him and I think there is actually something in the Newcastle and Arsenal rumours.”

‘Very high ceiling’

Adams wouldn’t be a bad shout for Arsenal.

He’s just 24 years old, very talented, and proven in the Premier League and at the highest level.

Adams made over 100 competitive appearances for RB Leipzig and has also won 38 United States caps.

He played at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where DaMarcus Beasley deemed him one of the best midfielders at the tournament.

“If you look at a player that shows his importance to a team, the man is Tyler Adams,” the USMNT legend told Fox’s World Cup Now show, via the Daily Mail.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

‘What he does for the US team is incredible. The way he tracks back, the way he covers… watch his aggression, look at his heart.

“You can tell he wants to win. It doesn’t matter who gave up the ball he’s gonna yell at… if it’s Christian [Pulisic], if it’s [Brenden] Aaronson, [Tim] Weah, it doesn’t matter. He just wants to win.

‘His ability to be able to know when to… play simple, play long balls.

“I think he has a very high ceiling and I think he is one of the best midfielders in this tournament. Not just with the national team, but in this tournament.”

If Leeds do go down, there’s very little chance Adams sticks around, and they won’t have much leverage when it comes to making a huge profit on him.

Arsenal may need to be mindful of a bidding war breaking out though.