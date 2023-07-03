Arsenal expected to make two major announcements in the next few days

Arsenal are expected to make two big announcements this week as the transfer window continues to rumble on.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has shared on Twitter what he’s heard might be happening at The Emirates in the next few days.

Plenty has already been happening at Arsenal ahead of pre-season beginning.

Arsenal confirmed the signing of Chelsea’s Kai Havertz last week.

Mikel Arteta is excited to work with the German international and looks set to play him in midfield.

Although he was used in that role sparingly at Chelsea, he was mainly used as a forward at Stamford Bridge and struggled at times.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He could now be joined through the door at The Emirates by two more players very soon.

Arsenal look set to make a couple of major announcements this week in the shape of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

With the Gunners squad preparing to return to training very soon, they could be joined by three new faces before pre-season begins.

Arsenal set to make two big announcements this week – Jacobs

Journalist Ben Jacobs posted on Twitter saying, ‘Big week ahead for Arsenal. Expectation is for both Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber to be fully finalised.’

Declan Rice looks set to join Arsenal for a club-record fee of around £100m.

West Ham made negotiations tricky for the Gunners and got the huge fee they were demanding amid interest from Manchester City.

Rice is an immediate upgrade on any of Arsenal’s midfield options and it’s a sign of the club’s ambitions that they managed to bring him in.

The 24-year-old is also set to join Havertz as the highest-paid player in the Arsenal squad.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

In defence, Jurrien Timber will offer competition at both right-back and centre-back.

He’s impressed at Ajax and has already won 15 senior caps for The Netherlands despite being just 22 years old.

Arsenal are preparing to make both announcements this week, although Timber could be confirmed before Rice.

Gunners fans won’t mind either way as long as both players eventually join the club.

The season doesn’t start for another six weeks, but already excitement will be building around the squad Arteta is putting together.