Arsenal Transfer News: Jack Harrison revelation emerges after Newcastle interest











Arsenal have made some big signings in recent windows but none would have been quite as surprising as if they’d signed Leeds’ Jack Harrison.

The Leeds winger is a key player for Jesse Marsch but hasn’t really lit things up to the point where you’d imagine a top four club buying him.

However, it appears there has indeed been interest. And that interest has come from Arsenal, on top of the interest from Newcastle that was reported by The Athletic.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal made enquiries over signing Harrison, albeit nothing concrete ever advanced.

“Jack Harrison is another long-standing target. With Harrison, I think it’s a slightly different situation now compared to the summer. Arsenal were not the only club that considered a move for Harrison, although they didn’t move in any sort of significant way necessarily,” Jacobs said for GiveMeSport.

“They certainly made enquiries, as did Newcastle United. I think that now on the Harrison front, it’s perhaps a level of clubs slightly below where Arsenal are, that are looking at the player.”

The Gunners have made moves in January already. Leandro Trossard made his debut v Manchester United yesterday, while Jakub Kiwior is expected to complete his move this week.

TBR’s View: Arsenal probably now above signing Jack Harrison

That’s not to say Harrison isn’t a good player in his own right. But right now, Arsenal are fishing in different ponds as Jacobs hints at here.

On his day, he is a good Premier League winger who can cause problems for any defender. But Arsenal are on a different level now and it seems the ship has sailed really.

Of course, this is good news for Leeds. Harrison remains an integral player for them and if they want to stay up, he’ll be as important as anyone.

For Arsenal, the march towards the title continues after their win over Manchester United.