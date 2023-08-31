Arsenal desperate to sell 28-year-old but can’t find him a new club

Arsenal are struggling to find a new club for winger Nicolas Pepe with deadline day quickly approaching.

Journalist Michael Bridge has provided more details on the 28-year-old’s future via Give Me Sport.

Time is running out for Arsenal to shift some of the players who are surplus to requirements from their squad.

Arsenal have done some brilliant work with their signings this summer but have always struggled to sell players for decent fees.

Folarin Balogun’s move to Monaco yesterday raised £35m which narrowly misses out on being their record sale.

Photo by Jose L Argueta/ISI Photos/Getty Images

However, more often than not, players end up leaving on free transfers or in worst-case scenarios, having their contracts terminated.

Arsenal are desperate to find a new club for Nicolas Pepe who doesn’t have a future at the Emirates.

There has been interest this summer but nothing has come to fruition yet.

Arsenal struggling to find club for Pepe

Talking about the Ivorian international’s current situation, Bridge said: “Because it was such an expensive deal, I do wonder how much it would cost Arsenal to terminate his contract.

“They’re doing everything in their power to get him a move. There has been interest from Turkey and a bit of interest from Spain.

“I think offloading Pepe and, obviously, Rob Holding will be Arsenal’s priority in the final few days. They are on the market but, at the moment, they’re struggling to find a new home.”

Arsenal simply need to find a way to move Nicolas Pepe this summer.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He’s on higher wages than regular starters Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli and those funds could be used in a much more efficient way.

His move to Arsenal simply hasn’t worked out and as soon as it was clear that he wasn’t part of Mikel Arteta’s plans a permanent solution should have been found.

However, it’s understandable why other clubs don’t want to take on his wages when he hasn’t played particularly well either at Arsenal or on loan.

Arsenal might be hoping a Saudi club comes in for Pepe if they can’t find a suitor in the next two days given their transfer window closes later this summer.

Convincing the player to move to the Saudi Pro League could be tricky if that’s not a transfer he’s interested in.