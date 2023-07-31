Arsenal decide they would rather sell their 24-year-old player, not loan him out

Arsenal would prefer to sell 24-year-old defender Auston Trusty this summer in order to raise funds to offset their spending.

That’s according to The Mail’s Transfer Confidential who report that the club would prefer a sale over a loan to ease their FFP concerns.

Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Auston Trusty was earlier linked with a loan move to newly-promoted Sheffield United.

And whilst a move looked to make sense on the surface, it seems Arsenal will seek permanent departures for those on their offload list.

Another outbound talent linked with a loan is Albert Sambi Lokonga.

The midfielder is said to be in advanced talks for a loan deal to also-promoted Burnley.

Whether Arsenal’s Trusty stance will apply there as well remains to be seen.

However, a key difference may be that Lokonga’s loan does reportedly include a mandatory purchase option after a certain amount of games.

Edu and Mikel Arteta clearly have a plan for the rest of the window and it seems to be hinged on departures.

Arsenal would rather sell Trusty than send him out on loan

Whilst some Arsenal fans may be disappointed to see the likes of Trusty leave permanently, his path to the first team is very tough.

The 24-year-old’s move from the US has to be considered a success so far, he won player of the season whilst on loan at Birmingham City.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

But that won’t necessarily turn into a first team chance.

As fans will see at Premier League rivals such as Manchester City and Chelsea, undervalued players are recruited with sell-on profit in mind.

And that may be the case here for Arsenal with Trusty.

He clearly has a lot of talent but he’s unlikely to be able to surmount the task to get games ahead of the likes of Jurrien Timber and William Saliba.

If Arsenal sell Trusty in this window it will be a sign of their stance to come.

Mikel Arteta clearly wants to build an elite environment and making tough decisions on departures is all part of it.