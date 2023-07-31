‘Incredible’ Arsenal player in talks to leave, could go on season-long loan

Arsenal are in talks with Sheffield United over a loan move for USA centre-back Auston Trusty.

That’s according to journalist Mike McGrath who suggested that a season-long loan will be sought by the fellow Premier League club.

McGrath said: “Arsenal are in talks over deal for USA centre-back Auston Trusty to head to Sheffield United.

“Season-long deal possible if discussions progress with club who had success with short-term deals last campaign.”

Trusty of course spent last season on loan at Championship side Birmingham City.

The 24-year-old had a brilliant spell with the club and ended up being named their player of the season.

Trusty signed for Arsenal back in 2022 from Colorado Rapids and looks a shrewd piece of business given his progress.

Some fans had wondered if the defender may be set to stay at the Emirates this year given he’s impressing on pre-season tour.

However, with competition for places incredibly strong at Arsenal this season, especially since Jurrien Timber arrived, it does seem best he seeks another loan.

‘Incredible’ Trusty will be keen to continue his development and enhance his reputation at Premier League level.

Arsenal no doubt will be buoyed by Premier League interest which would surely be preferred over another Championship move.

Arsenal could send Trusty on loan to Sheffield United

As Mikel Arteta referenced after their friendly win against Barcelona, Arsenal still have a lot to do in terms of outgoings.

Auston Trusty was mentioned on the list, and fans may be relieved to see that could be a loan move and not permanent.

Trusty clearly caught the eye of Arsenal’s scouts and has only impressed since, so it would be a surprise to see them cut ties.

A loan move to Sheffield United looks perfect for Trusty and Arsenal who will likely assess the situation again in January.

Another loan move in the works with a Premier League side is for Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Burnley are said to be advanced in their interest for a deal – which could involve a permanent option.

There’s no such talk of a permanent clause in Trusty’s Sheffield United loan but it remains to be seen if Arsenal would be willing.

One thing is for sure, Arsenal are really pressing on with their business.