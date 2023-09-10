The transfer window may now be closed, but Fabrizio Romano has still managed to deliver some hugely exciting news for Arsenal fans – with his update on Martin Odegaard.

Romano has told Caught Offside this weekend that talks over a new contract for Odegaard are set to continue in the coming weeks.

Martin Odegaard has proved to be an unbelievable signing for the Gunners. Of course, it is easy to forget now that there were some doubts about the Norwegian when he initially arrived on loan before his £30 million move.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal decided to make the move permanent. And now the 24-year-old is one of the most important players in Mikel Arteta’s squad. Certainly, you could not argue with anyone who strongly believed that the skipper was indeed the most important.

His current contract expires in 2025, according to Transfermarkt. But it seems that Arsenal are working on making Odegaard the next big name to pen fresh terms.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

And given what he is now contributing to Arsenal, that is going to be a huge statement for the Gunners.

Things have been going so well for Arteta’s men over the last couple of years. And they have put the foundations in place that could allow them to compete for success for some time.

Odegaard appears to have found his long-term home at the Emirates. And now agreeing a new contract with him and ensuring that he remains for several years is a massive boost.

It will not only keep the good feeling going at Arsenal, but it will also send out a positive message to potential transfer targets that more of their best players are staying.

The international break rarely brings particularly good news for fans of club sides. But Romano’s update on Odegaard this week is a fantastic update for Arsenal supporters ahead of the Premier League’s resumption.