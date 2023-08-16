Arsenal could look at signing 23-year-old England international if Gabriel leaves the club

Arsenal could be forced into the transfer market to sign a new centre-back this summer if Gabriel Magalhaes leaves, and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi has been linked.

Everyone expected the Gunners to start the season with Gabriel at the back, but Mikel Arteta, for whatever reason, decided to bench him in the opening game of the campaign against Nottingham Forest.

Gabriel has since been linked with a move away from Arsenal, and The Mirror claim Guehi is someone the Gunners could consider if the Brazilian leaves.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Gabriel Magalhaes has been incredible for Arsenal since he joined the club three years ago.

The Brazilian has improved massively over that period, and he was one of the best centre-backs in the entire Premier League last season.

Now, out of absolutely nowhere, the report claims clubs in Saudi Arabia are interested in signing Gabriel. The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Real Madrid too, to replace the injured Eder Militao.

If Arsenal end up selling Gabriel, they will need to sign a replacement, and the report claims they are huge admirers of Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace.

The 23-year-old England international has been incredible for Palace since he joined them. He is a fantastic talent, but the Eagles have reportedly slapped a £60 million price tag on him (London World).

That may just be a bit too steep for Arsenal’s liking.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

TBR View:

Marc Guehi is a fantastic centre-back, and we’re not surprised that he has admirers at Arsenal.

The 23-year-old is already a proven Premier League defender who has come up against the best in the country. He has fared very well more often than not, and it’s only a matter of time before he leaves Palace for a bigger club.

Arsenal are right to look at him, but the best option for the Gunners right now would be to reject all offers for Gabriel and keep the Brazilian at the club.

It will be interesting to see what will happen in the next two weeks, but we just can’t see the Gunners letting Gabriel go before the window shuts.