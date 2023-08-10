Arsenal defender William Saliba has been impressing his coaches with his passing range in training this week.

The club shared a video of the first-team squad in action ahead of their league campaign kicking off.

Arsenal host Nottingham Forest in Saturday’s early kick-off this weekend.

There may be a sense of deja vu for Mikel Arteta as Arsenal will once again know Manchester City’s result before their match begins.

Pep Guardiola will be reunited with Man City club legend Vincent Kompany as Burnley host the champions.

All Arsenal can do is concentrate on their own fixtures though and they will want to get off to the perfect start on Saturday.

One man who is likely to be key to any success Arsenal have this season is William Saliba.

Photo by Federico Guerra Maranesi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It was no coincidence that their campaign started to unravel when he picked up an injury against Sporting in the Europa League.

Saliba has been demonstrating his skills in training ahead of Arsenal’s opening league fixture.

The 22-year-old showed he’s more than just a brilliant defender.

Saliba shows off passing skills in Arsenal training

The video shared by Arsenal showed the squad taking part in a team drill where they were aiming to keep possession.

Saliba has the ball at his feet in the training match before playing a pass through the lines to Kieran Tierney.

Arsenal’s coaches on the sidelines can be heard applauding the Frenchman with one shouting, ‘Well done Willie!’

Saliba is an excellent defender and his partner-in-crime Gabriel Magalhaes has admitted he’s been shocked by his strength too.

However, he’s so important to the way Arsenal play because of his ability on the ball.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

When Rob Holding replaced him during his spell on the sidelines last season, there was a small drop-off in his defensive ability.

The most noticeable difference was Holding couldn’t link up with his teammates as effectively, hampering Arsenal’s build-up play.

Arsenal will spend countless hours in training working on how they’re going to create chances and Saliba’s involvement will be pivotal.

An injury-free campaign for the Frenchman might be the difference between second and first place this year.