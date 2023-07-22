Oleksandr Zinchenko says 22-year-old Arsenal youngster is simply ‘unbelievable’

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has described William Saliba using just one word in a press conference in New Jersey this week.

The Gunners kicked off their United States tour in style, thrashing Wayne Rooney’s MLS All-Stars 5-0. Up next is a game against Manchester United tonight, and Mikel Arteta will want another win under his belt.

Ahead of the fixture, Arteta and Zinchenko faced the media, and the latter praised young Saliba, as quoted by Arsenal.com.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko describes William Saliba using just one word

Arsenal signed William Saliba when he was just a teenager back in 2019.

The Frenchman had to wait for his opportunity in the famous red and white, and that only came last year, after his successful loan spell at Marseille in the previous campaign.

Saliba was absolutely incredible for Arsenal last season. He was arguably the best centre-back in the Premier League when he was fit, and if he didn’t get injured, the Gunners would’ve probably won the league title.

The 22-year-old is fully fit now and he played in each of Arsenal’s last two games – against the All-Stars and FC Nurnberg.

Arteta was asked about the French defender in his press conference yesterday and the Gunners boss put the question to Zinchenko, who was sat right next to him.

“What do you think of Willy?” Arteta asked the Ukrainian.

Zinchenko immediately replied: “Unbelievable!”

Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images

TBR View:

Saliba really is an unbelievable talent.

The Frenchman played his first-ever season in the Premier League last term and he made it look easy. He wasn’t fazed at all and was brilliant almost every time he played.

Now a year older, Saliba has gotten much better, and he’ll be key for Arteta next season.

Arsenal take on Manchester United tonight and if Saliba has a good game, they should be able to come away with a comfortable win.