Arsenal coaches appeared to be very impressed with midfielder Jorginho in training in the build-up to today’s match against Tottenham Hotspur.

In a video shared by Arsenal, the squad can be seen being put through their paces ahead of the North London derby.

It’s the biggest game of the season so far for both clubs are brilliant starts to the campaign.

Arsenal have had to grind out a few results which will encourage Mikel Arteta that they don’t necessarily have to be at their best to win matches.

However, Tottenham’s new attacking attitude under Ange Postecoglou has produced some thrilling performances already.

While the Spurs boss already seems to know his best team, Arteta has been tinkering in virtually every match.

He’s been talking about rotating his goalkeepers while new signing Kai Havertz hasn’t nailed down a spot in the side yet.

Photo by Hans van der Valk/BSR Agency\Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho hasn’t been given much of a look in this season, but he appears to have impressed the club’s coaches in training this week.

He was brought on against PSV for his longest appearance of the season on Wednesday but has yet to start a match this season.

It would be a surprise to see him involved from the beginning today but Arteta has made stranger calls before.

Arsenal coaches impressed with Jorginho in training

In a rondo during training, Jorginho is seen threading a pass through the middle of the circle, avoiding two incoming players.

One pass that finds William Saliba sees one of his coaches shout, ‘Bravo Jorgi!’ as he momentarily relieves some pressure on his teammates.

The £12m midfielder arrived from Chelsea in January and has been a useful asset when called upon by Mikel Arteta.

Declan Rice’s arrival alongside Thomas Partey not leaving this summer despite plenty of rumours he could have pushed the Italian down the pecking order.

However, the 31-year-old could play a key role today if he was deployed to man-mark James Maddison.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The England international is the focal point of many of Tottenham’s attacks and cancelling him out of the game could be key to Arsenal’s success.

Jorginho has shown his coaches in Arsenal training that he’s very much up for the fight today.

He’s known as more of a playmaker than a defensive midfielder, but with his experience, he would know exactly how to cancel Maddison out of the game.