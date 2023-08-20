Fabrizio Romano shares what he knows about Thomas Partey, Arsenal and Saudi bids

Thomas Partey remains a player of interest to other clubs this summer as Arsenal continue to battle to keep him.

The Ghanaian midfielder remains a key part of the Arsenal midfield. However, that hasn’t stopped interest coming his way, particularly from Saudi Arabia.

Partey has made no noise to suggest he wants out at the moment. And writing in his latest CaughtOffside newsletter, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Saudi bids have come, although it still looks like Partey will remain in London.

“Many of you have also been asking me about the strong rumours involving Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Fenerbahce. What I can tell you is that three weeks ago Arsenal rejected approaches for Partey from Saudi clubs for around €30-35m. Arsenal said it was impossible to accept that kind of money, they wanted more than €45m to let Partey leave the club,” Romano said.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

“So, I don’t really see this as a realistic opportunity for any club at the moment. I don’t see Fenerbahce paying that kind of money, and of course Mikel Arteta is very happy with Thomas Partey, so to change the situation more than €45m will have to be the fee.”

Arsenal paid around £45m to sign Partey in the first place. The midfielder has been key under Mikel Arteta and would leave a big gap to fill if he was sold.

Arsenal need to keep Partey

There is no point in Arsenal going out and splashing the cash on Declan Rice if they’re then going to move on one of their other top midfield players.

Partey is ideal in the Gunners midfield and he has a lot of qualities that others in the squad don’t have.

For Arsenal to lose Partey at this stage of the window would be absurd really. And as Romano says, it will take a mammoth fee from Saudi to even get the Gunners board thinking.