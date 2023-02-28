Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta now ‘likely’ to start Jorginho against Everton tomorrow











Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta now looks set to start midfielder Jorginho against Everton tomorrow.

A report from Goal suggests that the Italian international is going to get the nod again in the middle of the park for the Gunners.

The 31-year-old has been the centre of attention at The Emirates since his £12m move from Chelsea last month.

Arsenal lost only their second league game of the season in the reverse fixture at the start of the month.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

That happened to be Jorginho’s debut, and only intensified talk around the midfielder.

He certainly proved many of his doubters wrong against Aston Villa last week.

His incredible strike from outside the box deflected off Emiliano Martinez to earn Arsenal a dramatic three points.

Arteta praised Jorginho after the game for making his Arsenal teammates look better.

He was fantastic once again against Leicester, and his form means Thomas Partey doesn’t have to be rushed back from injury.

Jorginho set to start for Arsenal against Everton

The report from Goal journalist Charles Watts suggests that: ‘His fine form since that defeat [to Everton] means he will likely line up at the heart of Arsenal’s midfield against the same opposition on Wednesday when the Toffees make the trip down from Merseyside to north London.’

It’s a big vote on confidence from Mikel Arteta to continue picking Jorginho with Thomas Partey sitting on the bench.

Ian Wright has suggested that the midfielder is ‘absolutely perfect’ for the Gunners, just weeks into his Arsenal career.

He doesn’t have the same defensive qualities as Partey, but occupies the same space on the pitch.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

This means he’s able to anticipate opposition attacks before needing to make a crunching tackle or chase back a rapid attacker.

His calmness and vision on the ball has also given Arsenal another aspect to their game.

Jorginho will want to get revenge on Everton when he turns out for Arsenal tomorrow evening.

He may not play 90 minutes if Arteta is keen to re-introduce Partey to first-team action.

The Italian has already contributed more than many would have imagined when his deadline day deal went through.

