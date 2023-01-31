Arsenal believe that Roberto De Zerbi is ready to sell Moises Caicedo to them today











The Sun reports that Arsenal are starting to believe that Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is ready to sell Moises Caicedo to them today.

Mikel Arteta will be desperate to sign another midfielder before today’s deadline as the Gunners look alarmingly short in the position.

Arsenal have already had two bids knocked back for Caicedo and Brighton have made their stance on a possible move evidently clear.

Sky Sports reports that the Gunners’ second offer was worth around £70 million, but Brighton clearly value their star at an even higher price.

Despite the south coast outfit’s refusal to negotiate with Arsenal, it seems the north Londoners believe De Zerbi is ready to sell Caicedo before the window slams shut later today.

Arsenal are still hoping to land a last-minute move for Caicedo today and believe that De Zerbi is coming around to the idea.

The belief stems from De Zerbi’s comments on the midfielder after he pleaded with the club to sell him on social media last week.

The ‘genius’ Brighton boss said: “I’d like it if he can finish the season with us but we are ready to go forward without him.”

That’s according to The Sun, who also claim that Arsenal’s owner, Stan Kroenke, has given Edu Gaspar permission to wrap up a deal for the 21-year-old.

TBR View: Arsenal could end up overpaying for Caicedo

While Caicedo is clearly an exciting prospect, the £90 million rated midfielder has only actually played 26 games in the Premier League.

That’s a lot of money for a player who is yet to prove himself over the course of a whole season with Brighton.

Arsenal desperately need another midfielder due to concerns over Mohamed Elneny’s injury and Albert Sambi Lokonga’s recent performances. But a move for the likes of Jorginho may be a better stop-gap signing for the Gunners as they could return for Caicedo over the summer.

