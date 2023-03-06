Arsenal believe Reiss Nelson is keen to sign new contract with Gunners











Arsenal believe that Reiss Nelson wants to stay at the Emirates as the Gunners look to agree a new contract with the winger, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Nelson, of course, was the Gunners’ hero on Saturday. It was his stoppage-time strike which sent the Emirates into a frenzy as Mikel Arteta’s men completed their stunning turnaround against Bournemouth.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

The 23-year-old’s record this season is actually immense. He has only made three substitute appearances in the Premier League. And yet, he has managed to contribute three goals and two assists. He has barely managed 90 minutes on the pitch in total.

But he may not be an Arsenal player for much longer. His contract expires in the summer.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Reports from 90min at the weekend claimed that talks are underway with Nelson over a new deal. But no agreement is close. And a host of sides are monitoring the situation.

The Daily Mail has now provided a more encouraging update.

According to the report, there is a growing hope that Nelson will decide to stay at the Emirates. And Arsenal are confident that the youngster wants to extend his deal.

It is noted that game-time assurances are likely to factor into the discussions. So that is going to be a tricky hurdle for Arsenal to clear.

But Mikel Arteta has previously described Nelson as a ‘special‘ talent. And it is clear that he has the ability to make an impact at the highest level. He is certainly knocking on the door for more game-time during the run-in.

So if the Gunners can ensure that he signs a new contract, it would arguably be a brilliant piece of business for the Premier League leaders.