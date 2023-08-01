Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign David Raya this summer, and Stan Collymore believes he’d have a greater impact at the Emirates than Declan Rice.

The Gunners deserve immense praise for the work they’ve done in this window so far. They broke the bank to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea, Jurrien Timber from Ajax and of course, Rice from London rivals West Ham for a British record fee.

Arsenal, however, are not done just yet – Brentford star Raya appears to be the next name on Mikel Arteta‘s wish list, and Collymore has delivered his verdict on the goalkeeper on CaughtOffside.

Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Stan Collymore says David Raya would have a greater impact at Arsenal than Declan Rice

Declan Rice to Arsenal is the biggest transfer in Europe so far.

The Gunners smashed their transfer record to sign the Englishman, and it really does feel like the most impressive signing they’ve pulled off in a long, long time.

Arsenal fans got a glimpse of Rice in pre-season, but he is expected to get his first taste of the Emirates as a Gunner tomorrow when the North Londoners take on Monaco.

Everyone feels Rice will have a humongous impact at Arsenal, but Collymore believes David Raya would be even better if Arteta signs him in the coming days.

The pundit wrote: “I really like the thought of Arsenal signing Brentford’s David Raya. I have been really critical of the Gunners under Mikel Arteta before but this is a decision I really like.

“Declan Rice, after signing from West Ham earlier in the window, will add a lot to Arsenal, but will he make them automatic title contenders? – No, not in my opinion.

“And, although I can’t say Raya will, I do believe the Brentford keeper will have a greater overall impact than the £105 million midfielder.”

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

TBR View:

It really is a surprise to see Arsenal pursuing a move to sign Raya.

The Gunners already have Aaron Ramsdale and Matt Turner, and nobody really expected that lineup to change for next season, especially as there are other priorities in the squad.

Arteta, however, seems really keen to sign the Brentford man, with reports claiming Arsenal are actually the favourites to sign him in the coming days.

We still feel Rice will have a greater impact at Arsenal this season, but it won’t surprise us at all if Raya comes in, impresses and ends up replacing Ramsdale in a few months’ time.