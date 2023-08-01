Arsenal are now favourites to sign ‘world class’ star, he wants to join Arteta

Arsenal are now said to be the favourites to sign David Raya from Brentford this summer.

The Gunners have had a fantastic window so far, haven’t they? They’ve signed Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, but it looks like Mikel Arteta isn’t done just yet.

Brentford star Raya is back on Arsenal‘s radar, and The Daily Mail claim Arteta’s side are the frontrunners.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Arsenal are now the favourites to sign David Raya

The last position Arsenal fans expected to see strengthened this summer is goalkeeper.

The Gunners have Aaron Ramsdale as their number one and he’s fantastic. The Englishman saved them on numerous occasions last season and is easily one of the best in his position in the country.

Matt Turner is his back up and he’s more than good enough to be a number two. He did well in his debut campaign last season and his performances for the USMNT have been excellent recently as well.

Arteta, however, seems keen to bring in a much better player in goal to compete with Ramsdale, and numerous reports have claimed that David Raya is the man on the Arsenal boss’ wish list.

The Mail now add more fuel to the rumours by claiming the Gunners are the ‘frontrunners’ to sign the ‘world-class‘ Spaniard – ahead of German champions Bayern Munich.

Brentford are said to be demanding £40 million for Raya, but Arsenal are trying to seal a deal for a fee closer to the £30 million mark.

It remains to be seen if Arteta can get his man.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He wants to join Arsenal

David Raya has been a wanted man for a while now.

The Spaniard has entered the final year of his Brentford contract, and it is no secret that he wants to leave the Bees for a bigger club in the coming weeks.

Tottenham really wanted him before they signed Guglielmo Vicario, while Bayern Munich, who are one of the biggest clubs in Europe, are pushing to get him as well.

Raya, however, is said to prefer a move to Arsenal, claimed Fabrizio Romano on Twitter/X Sunday.