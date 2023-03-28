Arsenal are tempted to sell their ‘incredible’ 21-year-old, transfer meeting now set











Arsenal could now reportedly be tempted to sell Folarin Balogun this summer, with the club set to hold talks with the youngster over his future in the summer.

That’s according to The Evening Standard, who claim that the 21-year-old’s stock will be high after his form in France this season.

Balogun is enjoying an excellent campaign with Reims as he’s netted 17 goals in 27 Ligue 1 games. The youngster is set to return from France at the end of the season, but his future in north London remains uncertain.

Indeed, Balogun himself has already admitted that he is still not certain that he will stay at Arsenal next season.

Now, it seems that the Gunners are considering cashing in on the Hale End academy product.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Arsenal tempted to sell Balogun

The Evening Standard reports that Arsenal will hold talks with Balogun over his future in the summer.

Mikel Arteta could integrate him into his squad, but the outlet notes that there will be a ‘temptation’ to cash in on him ‘while his stick is high’.

Balogun has impressed under Will Still in France and it seems unlikely that he would be willing to return to Arsenal as a squad player.

Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Arteta is spoilt for choice in terms of his options up-front, with Leandro Trossard impressing since his switch from Brighton.

Gabriel Jesus has just returned from injury after a brilliant start to life in north London, while Eddie Nketiah stepped up in his absence.

It seems unlikely that Balogun will be able to force his way into Arteta’s side next season, but it would be a shame to see an ‘incredible’ product of their academy move on.

Show all