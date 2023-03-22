‘Open to a new challenge’: Arsenal’s ‘incredible’ 21-year-old is ready to leave this summer











Speaking on the National World YouTube channel, Chris Wheatley has been discussing Folarin Balogun’s Arsenal future.

The young striker has been making waves over in France this season. He’s one of the top scorers in Ligue 1, and his good form has led to questions about what kind of role he’ll have upon his return to Arsenal.

Unfortunately, it sounds as though Balogun may not end up coming back to Arsenal at all. Wheatley says that the striker is open to a new challenge this summer and that AC Milan are leading the race for his signature.

The journalist did note that no decision has yet been made, but he is open to opportunities away from the Emirates.

Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Balogun open to a new challenge

Wheatley shared what he knows about the striker and his future.

“Balogun is open to a new challenge because there are a lot of teams interested in him. AC Milan are the frontrunners there, they are really interested in signing Balogun and I think there will be an approach this summer if the greenlight is given from Balogun’s side. No decision there yet, but it is definitely one to watch out for,” Wheatley said.

Mistake

This could be a massive mistake from Arsenal if they decide to let Balogun go.

The Gunners know how damaging it can be to let a young star leave before giving them a chance, just look at the likes of Yunus Musah, Ismael Bennacer and Serge Gnabry as examples.

We’ve seen enough to say that Balogun could be cut from that same cloth. He’s scoring tons of goals over in France, and he’s only 21 years old.

Described as ‘incredible’ recently, the Gunners could live to regret selling Balogun for years to come if they allow him to leave.

Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Images

Show all