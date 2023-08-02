Arsenal are suddenly ready to sell their ‘tremendous’ 23-year-old this month

Arsenal are now reportedly open to selling Emile Smith Rowe this summer if a good offer lands on their table in the coming weeks.

The Gunners have done well with respect to new signings in this window so far. Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice are all amazing additions, but the focus now is on outgoings.

Of all the names who could leave Arsenal in the next four weeks, Smith Rowe is not someone Gunners fans want to see the back of. CaughtOffside, however, claim there’s a chance he could be sold.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal are open to selling Emile Smith Rowe for the right price

Emile Smith Rowe is one of Arsenal’s most talented players, but he had a torrid time last season.

The 23-year-old, hailed for his ‘tremendous‘ goal against Israel in the U21 Euros last month by Darren Ambrose on talkSPORT, had to undergo surgery last year and that limited him to zero starts and less than 200 minutes of game time in all competitions.

Arsenal have further strengthened their attacking midfield with Kai Havertz, while Leandro Trossard has also been deployed in that role in pre-season.

Smith Rowe is nowhere near the top of the pecking order as things stand, which may well be why the report claims Arsenal are ready to sell him this month.

However, it has been claimed that this will only happen if the ‘right kind of money’ comes in, which definitely won’t be cheap considering he’s English, still only 23 and has the potential to become an absolute superstar.

Smith Rowe still has three years left on his contract at Arsenal.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

We just can’t see this happening.

Yes, Smith Rowe had a really difficult campaign last term, but he is a tremendous talent who showed in the 18 months before the start of last season just how good he is.

The 23-year-old is excellent on the ball, possesses great acceleration, can score goals and create chances on a consistent basis. He really is a fine player, and it would be silly of Arsenal to even consider an offer in this window.

Arsenal take on Monaco this evening in the Emirates Cup, and we believe Smith Rowe will play a part at some point.