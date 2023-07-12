Jurrien Timber should be announced as an Arsenal player at some point today.

That is according to Charles Watts who has been discussing the Dutch defender on Inside Arsenal.

The journalist was hosting a Q&A session about the Gunners’ summer transfer plans, and, as you can imagine, he was bombarded with questions about Timber and Declan Rice.

Arsenal fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of these deals, and according to Watts, Timber should be signed by the close of play today, with the journalist stating that he’d be shocked if this deal wasn’t announced in the coming hours.

Photo by Andre Weening/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Timber announcement incoming

Watts shared what he knows about the ‘skilful’ defender as well as a bit of insight on Declan Rice.

“He’s the West Ham captain, he’s their hero, he will want to put out some sort of emotional goodbye I imagine, Arsenal need to plan all of that out with West Ham in that regard. He will pay a hugely respectful goodbye to West Ham which will be important to Declan Rice. Why Timber hasn’t been announced yet? I just don’t know, I thought it would be. If it isn’t announced by today I’d be surprised, but we will have to wait and see,” Watts said.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Just in time

If Timber is announced today, don’t be too shocked if you see him play a part off the bench in Arsenal’s pre-season friendly on Thursday.

Of course, that is an incredibly tight turnaround, but sometimes the best way to learn is to be thrown in at the deep end.

It would be an early chance to impress and a morale boost for the squad, so don’t be shocked if Arteta does make that bold call.

Keep your eyes peeled for an announcement on this front very soon.